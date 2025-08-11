Foresight Partners with KONEC and GINT for Autonomous Tractor Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On August 11, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a collaboration with KONEC Ltd. and GINT Ltd. to develop an autonomous control system for tractors using Foresight’s 3D perception technology. This multi-phase project aims for mass production and commercial deployment, potentially generating up to $35 million in revenue by 2030, with initial sales expected in 2026. The collaboration will begin with a prototype development project, integrating Foresight’s ScaleCam system with GINT’s autonomous tractor kit, ‘Pluva Auto,’ and will progress to a finished product phase, incorporating automotive-grade cameras developed by Foresight and KONEC.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRSX is a Neutral.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is struggling with poor financial performance and negative technical indicators. The lack of profitability, combined with weak technical trends and unattractive valuation metrics, results in a low stock score. Addressing financial inefficiencies and improving market sentiment will be critical for future improvement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. The company develops vision systems and accident-prevention solutions for various markets, including automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, and heavy industrial equipment. Its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, focuses on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 562,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.62M

