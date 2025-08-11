tiprankstipranks
Foresight Partners with KONEC and GINT for Autonomous Tractor Development

Story Highlights
Foresight Partners with KONEC and GINT for Autonomous Tractor Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ).

On August 11, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced a collaboration with KONEC Ltd. and GINT Ltd. to develop an autonomous control system for tractors using Foresight’s 3D perception technology. This multi-phase project aims for mass production and commercial deployment, potentially generating up to $35 million in revenue by 2030, with initial sales expected in 2026. The collaboration will begin with a prototype development project, integrating Foresight’s ScaleCam system with GINT’s autonomous tractor kit, ‘Pluva Auto,’ and will progress to a finished product phase, incorporating automotive-grade cameras developed by Foresight and KONEC.

Spark’s Take on FRSX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FRSX is a Neutral.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is struggling with poor financial performance and negative technical indicators. The lack of profitability, combined with weak technical trends and unattractive valuation metrics, results in a low stock score. Addressing financial inefficiencies and improving market sentiment will be critical for future improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on FRSX stock, click here.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company specializing in advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. The company develops vision systems and accident-prevention solutions for various markets, including automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, and heavy industrial equipment. Its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, focuses on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 562,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.62M

See more insights into FRSX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

