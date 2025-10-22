Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has provided an announcement.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 5,309 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in April 2025. These shares, once settled, will be held in treasury and will not have voting rights, impacting the total number of voting shares available. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to manage its share capital and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth and economic potential.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £516.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. The absence of recent earnings call data limits further insights.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth, with operations across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support the energy transition, decarbonization, and nature recovery, aiming to maximize asset value and provide attractive returns. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diverse range of private and public funds and investment solutions for the retail market.

Average Trading Volume: 335,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £526M

