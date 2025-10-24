Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has issued an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 8,782 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg. This move, part of a broader buyback initiative, results in 1,588,281 shares held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares to 114,759,522. This strategic action is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £516.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. The absence of recent earnings call data limits further insights.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, founded in 1984, is a prominent investment manager specializing in real assets and growth capital. Operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia, Foresight provides investors with opportunities in energy transition, industry decarbonization, and nature recovery. As a FTSE 250 index constituent, the company offers diversified investment strategies and solutions for both private and public funds, aiming to build a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 353,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £523.7M

