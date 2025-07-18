Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC Announces Share Allotment Under DRIS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Foresight 4 VCT ( (GB:FTF) ) is now available.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC has announced the allotment of 2,406,852 Ordinary Shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme, priced at 50.7p per share. The newly issued shares are set to be listed on the UK Listing Authority’s Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange around 22 July 2025, increasing the company’s total shares in issue to 316,779,417.

Average Trading Volume: 406,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

