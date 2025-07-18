Foresight Enterprise VCT Allots Shares to Director Under Dividend Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foresight 4 VCT ( (GB:FTF) ) has shared an update.

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announced the allotment of 1,154 Ordinary Shares to Director Ian Harris as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme on July 18, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and maintain strong governance practices by involving directors in its equity structure.

Average Trading Volume: 406,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

