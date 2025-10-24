Ford Motor Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ford Motor Company ( (F) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ford Motor Company presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ford Motor Company, a global automotive leader headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, is known for its innovative vehicles and services, including iconic Ford trucks, SUVs, commercial vans, and luxury Lincoln vehicles. The company operates through three main segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro, and also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Ford reported a record revenue of $50.5 billion, a 9% increase from the previous year, with a net income of $2.4 billion. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at $2.6 billion, despite facing a $0.7 billion impact from tariffs. Ford also declared a fourth-quarter dividend of 15 cents per share.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an operating cash flow of $7.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $4.3 billion. The Ford Pro segment generated $2 billion in EBIT on $17.4 billion in revenue, while the Ford Model e segment reported a loss of $1.4 billion. The Ford Blue segment achieved $1.5 billion in EBIT, with revenue growth outpacing wholesale unit growth. Ford Credit also saw a 16% increase in earnings before taxes, reaching $631 million.

Looking ahead, Ford’s management remains optimistic about 2026, focusing on strategic decisions in propulsion, partnerships, and technology to enhance customer value. The company anticipates full-year 2025 adjusted EBIT of $6 billion to $6.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $2 billion to $3 billion, while addressing challenges such as the Novelis fire impact on production and cash flow.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue