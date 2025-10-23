Foraco International to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Foraco International ( (TSE:FAR) ) is now available.

Foraco International SA announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on October 30, 2025, before the TSX market opens. A conference call hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO will follow to discuss the results, potentially impacting stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s financial health and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FAR) stock is a Buy with a C$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foraco International stock, see the TSE:FAR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FAR is a Outperform.

Foraco International’s overall stock score is driven by strong valuation metrics, indicating potential undervaluation, and positive technical indicators. However, financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage, moderate the score.

More about Foraco International

Foraco International SA is a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, offering comprehensive and reliable solutions for mining and water projects. The company is recognized as the third largest global drilling enterprise, operating in 16 countries across five continents, and is guided by its core values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement.

Average Trading Volume: 229,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$212.1M

