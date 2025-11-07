FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES Reports Strong Financial Growth and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES ( (JP:3563) ) has issued an update.
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. reported significant financial growth for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, with a 19% increase in revenue and a 54.4% rise in operating profit. The company also announced a dividend increase, reflecting its robust financial performance and commitment to shareholder returns.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3563) stock is a Hold with a Yen7668.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES stock, see the JP:3563 Stock Forecast page.
More about FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. operates in the food industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 3563. The company is led by President & CEO Masahiro Yamamoto.
Average Trading Volume: 1,554,330
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen878.4B
