FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. Increases Year-End Dividend for FY25/9

FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES ( (JP:3563) ) has shared an update.

FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. announced an increase in its year-end dividend for FY25/9 to 35.0 JPY per share, up from the previous 30.0 JPY. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to profit distribution and is based on its performance results, aligning with its policy of maintaining stable dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3563) stock is a Hold with a Yen7668.00 price target.

More about FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES

FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD. operates in the food industry, focusing on delivering steady performance improvement and profit distribution. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to returning profits to shareholders through stable dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 1,554,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen878.4B

