Food Empire Corrects 2023 Annual Report Data

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has issued a corrigendum to rectify inaccuracies in the graphical data presented in its 2023 Annual Report, specifically relating to Group Revenue, Net Profit, and Revenue by Geographical Regions. Shareholders were informed of these amendments, which pertain to the unit of measure on page 14, with all other information in the report confirmed to remain unchanged. The updated page has been provided for shareholder reference.

