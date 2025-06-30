Food Empire Amends Note Terms to Stabilize Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Food Empire Holdings Limited ( (SG:F03) ) has issued an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited has entered into a second supplemental agreement to amend the terms of its 5.5% redeemable exchangeable notes issuance, aiming to reclassify the notes under a ‘fixed-for-fixed’ accounting classification. This change is intended to align the accounting treatment with the economic substance of the notes, reducing earnings volatility and better representing the company’s operational and financial performance. An independent financial adviser confirmed that these amendments do not confer any advantage to the note holders.

More about Food Empire Holdings Limited

Food Empire Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the food and beverage industry. It is known for its production and distribution of instant beverage products, frozen convenience food, and snacks, with a market focus on emerging markets.

Average Trading Volume: 742,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.03B

