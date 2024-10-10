Foghorn Therapeutics Unveils Clinical Pipeline Progress

The latest announcement is out from Foghorn Therapeutics ( (FHTX) ).

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is set to engage investors with a presentation on its latest research and therapeutic developments. The company is pioneering in chromatin biology, targeting up to 50% of tumors, and is advancing a robust pipeline of first-in-class precision therapeutics into the clinic. With various programs including enzyme inhibitors and protein degraders, Foghorn is poised to address a wide range of cancers and has several near-term milestones expected through 2026, including data from clinical trials and initiation of new studies.

