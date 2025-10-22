Focus Graphite Advances Lac Knife Material to Next-Stage Battery Qualification

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Focus Graphite ( (TSE:FMS) ) has issued an announcement.

Focus Graphite’s Lac Knife graphite anode material has successfully passed Phase I battery validation testing, confirming its high purity and suitability for lithium-ion battery anode applications. This milestone advances the material to the next stage of testing, including pouch-cell fabrication and large-format validation, which is crucial for commercial-scale evaluation and OEM-level validation. The successful testing results underscore Focus Graphite’s commitment to establishing a North American supply of high-performance, ESG-compliant graphite anode material, supporting energy transition and critical minerals independence.

More about Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and an innovator in next-generation lithium-ion battery technology.

