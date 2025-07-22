Fobi AI Appoints Uddeshya Agrawal as CTO to Drive Web3 and Cybersecurity Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fobi AI ( (TSE:FOBI) ) has provided an update.

Fobi AI has appointed Uddeshya Agrawal as the new Chief Technology Officer to lead its Web3 innovation and cybersecurity strategy. Agrawal’s extensive experience in AI, Web3, and cybersecurity, along with his established relationship with Fobi, positions the company for strategic growth and a first-mover advantage in integrating AI-powered Web3 ecosystems. His leadership is expected to accelerate Fobi’s mission of making AI and Web3 actionable for businesses worldwide, marking a transformative phase in the company’s operations.

More about Fobi AI

Fobi AI is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that transforms real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to enhance profits. Their unique IoT device integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructures, enabling data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms. Fobi operates globally, partnering with major companies in industries such as retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.98M

