FMR LLC Increases Stake in Bodycote PLC

Bodycote ( (GB:BOY) ) has issued an update.

Bodycote PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as FMR LLC, a Boston-based investment firm, has increased its voting rights in the company to 10.0027%. This acquisition of voting rights marks a substantial increase from the previous 5.78%, potentially impacting Bodycote’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

More about Bodycote

Bodycote PLC is a UK-based company operating in the thermal processing industry, providing services such as heat treatment, metal joining, and surface technology to various sectors including aerospace, automotive, and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 348,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.08B

