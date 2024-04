Imdex Ltd (AU:IMD) has released an update.

FMR LLC has increased its substantial holding in Imdex Ltd, with its voting power rising from 6.29% to 7.32% since the last notification. The change, which occurred on April 4, 2024, involves a series of transactions including both purchases and sales of common stock, resulting in a net increase in FMR’s position.

