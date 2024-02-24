Flux Power Holdings Announces Executive Team Reshuffle

Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) has released an update.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is undergoing changes in its executive team, with Ms. Cheemin Bo-Linn opting not to seek re-election on the Board of Directors after her term expires, and Mr. Charles Scheiwe stepping down as CFO and Secretary to transition into a consulting role. As a token of gratitude, both will receive accelerated vesting of stock units. Meanwhile, Mr. Kevin S. Royal will take over as the new CFO and Corporate Secretary, bringing over 20 years of finance experience to the role, along with an attractive compensation package that includes a base salary, potential cash bonus, and incentive stock options under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

