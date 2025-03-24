Flutter Entertainment Updates Segment Reporting Structure for 2025

The latest announcement is out from Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ).

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced changes to its segment reporting structure, effective from the first quarter of 2025. The company will now report two segments: US, comprising the FanDuel brand, and Flutter International, which consolidates all other brands excluding corporate overhead. These changes align with how Flutter manages operations and allocates resources, providing investors with recast historical financial data for consistency. The announcement reflects Flutter’s strategic focus on optimizing its operations and enhancing transparency for stakeholders, without impacting its historical consolidated financial position.

Flutter Entertainment PLC is a leading global online sports betting and iGaming operator with a diverse portfolio of brands, including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet. The company aims to leverage its scale and innovative mindset to drive industry change and sustainable growth, supported by its competitive advantages and sustainability vision.

