Flutter Entertainment Unveils Annual Reports Before AGM

Flutter Entertainment plc has announced the release of its Annual General Meeting documents and its financial performance report for the year ending December 31, 2023. This disclosure, necessary for regulatory compliance with UK financial authorities, precedes the upcoming Annual General Meeting set for May 1, 2024. Investors and shareholders received these reports starting April 2, 2024, providing them with crucial company information and governance details.

