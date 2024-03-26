Flutter Entertainment Releases 2023 Annual Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR) has issued an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment plc has announced the release of its Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The report has been filed with both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and submitted to the United Kingdom National Storage Mechanism, fulfilling the company’s disclosure obligations in line with UK financial regulatory standards. This move ensures transparency for investors and complies with the FCA’s rules on disclosure.

See more data about FLTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.