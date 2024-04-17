Flutter Entertainment Prices New Secured Notes

Flutter Entertainment Plc (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment has announced the pricing of a combined $525 million of 6.375% Senior Secured Notes and €500 million of 5.000% Senior Secured Notes, both due in 2029. The proceeds from this offering are intended to repay existing debts and cover the costs associated with the offering. With a diverse portfolio of leading online betting and gaming brands, Flutter is positioning itself for long-term growth and a sustainable future.

For further insights into GB:FLTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.