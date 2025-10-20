Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of a larger strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion worth of shares, indicating a strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling and entertainment industry, offering a range of online betting and gaming services. The company focuses on providing innovative and engaging experiences for its customers across various markets.

