Flutter Entertainment Advances Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an announcement.

Flutter Entertainment PLC announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is part of Flutter’s broader strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, enhancing shareholder value and potentially impacting its market positioning by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Flutter Entertainment PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates in the gambling and entertainment industry, offering a variety of betting and gaming products. The company focuses on providing online and retail betting services, and it holds a significant position in the global market.

