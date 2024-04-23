Fluence Welcomes New Director with Major Shareholding

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Nikolaus Egon Moritz Oldendorff as a director on April 22, 2024, who holds a significant interest in the company with 110,747,116 fully paid ordinary shares. There are no reported interests in securities where Oldendorff is not the registered holder, nor any disclosed interests in contracts related to the company.

For further insights into AU:FLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.