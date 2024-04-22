Fluence Corporation Welcomes New Board Member

Fluence Corporation Limited (AU:FLC) has released an update.

Fluence Corporation Limited has enhanced its board by appointing Nikolaus Oldendorff as a Non-Executive Director, bringing his vast experience as Managing Director of international shipping firm Reederei Nord and his expertise from serving on the board of Maritime & Merchant Bank ASA and the Baltic and International Maritime Council. Chairman Doug Brown expresses confidence in Oldendorff’s passion for the business and his potential to make a significant contribution to the company’s success. Fluence is a global leader in advanced water treatment solutions, operating in high-growth markets such as North America and Southeast Asia.

