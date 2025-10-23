Fluence Corporation to Release Quarterly Business Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Fluence Corporation Limited ( (AU:FLC) ) is now available.

Fluence Corporation Limited announced it will release its Quarterly Business Update for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, on October 30, 2025. CEO Tom Pokorsky and CFO Ben Fash will host a webcast to discuss the update, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. This announcement underscores Fluence’s strategic focus on maintaining its competitive edge in the wastewater treatment industry by keeping investors informed about its financial performance and operational strategies.

More about Fluence Corporation Limited

Fluence Corporation Limited is a leader in the wastewater treatment and reuse industry, offering pre-engineered, standardized Smart Products Solutions such as Aspiral™, NIROBOX™, SUBRE, and Nitro. The company provides solutions for wastewater-to-energy, industrial, and drinking water markets, with a focus on rapid delivery, commissioning, and ongoing support. Fluence operates internationally, targeting high-growth markets in North America and Southeast Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 368,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$88.12M

