Flowtech Fluidpower Secures Major Contracts and Partnerships to Drive Growth

An update from Flowtech Fluidpower ( (GB:FLO) ) is now available.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc has announced significant business developments, including securing a €4.5 million contract for the Narrow Water Bridge project, which will enhance connectivity between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The project, set to begin in Q3 2025, involves collaboration with several partners and is funded by the Government’s Shared Island Fund. Additionally, Flowtech has formed a joint venture with SMC Corporation, becoming the first UK wholesale distributor for SMC’s fluid control and automation technologies, which will improve service and supply for UK industries. Furthermore, Flowtech’s trading business, Thorite, has renewed its partnership with HPC Compressed Air Systems, enhancing its service capabilities and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on GB:FLO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FLO is a Neutral.

Flowtech Fluidpower’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. While financial challenges persist, positive corporate events and some bullish technical indicators provide a counterbalance. Significant improvements in profitability and financial health are needed to enhance the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc is the largest supplier of fluid power products, systems, and solutions across the UK, Ireland, and Benelux. With over 40 years of experience, the company serves a wide range of industries by providing power, motion, and control solutions, from single components to integrated engineering systems. Flowtech is a market leader in the £30bn European market, focusing on minimizing downtime, optimizing performance, and maximizing the lifespan of operations for its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 95,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £38.1M

