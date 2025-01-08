Flowers Foods Acquires Simple Mills for Portfolio Expansion

Flowers Foods ( (FLO) ) has shared an update.

Flowers Foods has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Simple Mills, a leading brand in the better-for-you snack segment, for $795 million in cash. This acquisition is expected to bolster Flowers Foods’ growth by enhancing its product portfolio with Simple Mills’ renowned natural products and accelerating its entry into the attractive snacking categories. The deal is projected to be immediately accretive to Flowers Foods’ net sales and adjusted EBITDA growth, while aligning with the company’s strategy to diversify and expand within the better-for-you food industry.

Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 net sales of $5.1 billion. The company operates numerous bakeries across the country, producing a variety of bakery products under brands such as Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake.

