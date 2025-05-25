Flight Centre Updates on Buy-Back Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( (AU:FLT) ) just unveiled an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, detailing the purchase of 122,235 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 991,334. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:FLT) stock is a Hold with a A$19.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Flight Centre Travel Group Limited stock, see the AU:FLT Stock Forecast page.

More about Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited operates within the travel industry, providing a range of travel services and products. The company focuses on offering travel solutions, including flights, accommodations, and travel packages, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

YTD Price Performance: -20.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,432,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.91B

