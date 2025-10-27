Flight Centre Sells Cross Hotels to Focus on Growth Opportunities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited ( (AU:FLT) ) just unveiled an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has sold its Asia-based hotel management business, Cross Hotels and Resorts, to South Korea’s Sono International Co. Ltd. This strategic move allows Flight Centre to concentrate on other growth opportunities within its Horizon Three business, such as relaunching Topdeck as a small group tour operator and expanding Discova’s community development projects in Asia.

More about Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited is a global travel company that operates in the leisure and corporate travel sectors. Its Horizon Three business includes coach touring, destination management, and cycle touring services, focusing on Europe and Asia.

YTD Price Performance: -23.43%

Average Trading Volume: 1,679,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.65B

