Flight Centre Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the issue of 7,935 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme on March 31, 2024. These securities are unquoted and subject to a transfer restriction, not being traded on the ASX until the restriction lifts. The move aligns with the company’s practice of rewarding employees and aligning their interests with those of the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:FLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.