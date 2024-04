Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (AU:FLT) has released an update.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited has announced the application for quotation of 26,952 newly issued fully paid ordinary shares. The securities are listed under the ASX code ‘FLT’ and were issued on March 28, 2024. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial base.

