Fletcher Building Limited Secures Strong Shareholder Support at 2025 Annual Meeting

Fletcher Building Limited ( (FRCEF) ) just unveiled an update.

At the 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Fletcher Building Limited successfully passed all five resolutions proposed, including the re-election and election of directors Peter Crowley, Jacqui Coombes, and James Miller. The meeting also authorized directors to fix auditor fees and adopted the company’s Remuneration Report for the year ending June 2025. These resolutions reflect a strong shareholder support, indicating confidence in the company’s leadership and financial strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Fletcher Building Limited

Fletcher Building Limited is a prominent company based in New Zealand, operating in the construction and building materials industry. The company focuses on providing a wide range of products and services related to building and infrastructure development.

