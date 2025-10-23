Fleetwood Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fleetwood Limited ( (AU:FWD) ) just unveiled an update.

Fleetwood Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Bruce Nicholson. The change involves the acquisition of 86,370 fully paid ordinary shares and the lapse of 136,233 unquoted performance rights, which were part of Fleetwood’s Long Term Incentive Plan. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning director incentives with company performance, potentially impacting shareholder value and director engagement.

