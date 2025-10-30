Flagship Minerals Secures Key Dataset for Pantanillo Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pan Asia Metals Ltd. ( (AU:FLG) ).

Flagship Minerals Limited has secured a significant historical exploration dataset for the Pantanillo Gold Project from Anglo American Norte Spa, a move expected to accelerate the project’s feasibility and construction phases. This acquisition, along with a strategic partnership with EPC investor Xinhai, positions Flagship as a leader in the gold exploration sector, enhancing its development pathway and investor credibility.

Flagship Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is strategically positioned on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and aims to establish itself as a leading gold explorer and developer, leveraging substantial mineral resources and growth pathways.

Average Trading Volume: 551,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$55.82M

