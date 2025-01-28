Five Star Bancorp Reports Strong Q4 2024 Performance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Five Star ( (FSBC) ) just unveiled an update.

Five Star Bancorp reported a net income of $13.3 million for Q4 2024, showing growth from the previous quarter’s $10.9 million, though the full-year net income of $45.7 million was slightly down from 2023’s $47.7 million. The company has expanded its San Francisco operations, growing deposits to $229.5 million by the end of 2024. The bank maintained a stable net interest margin and managed expenses effectively to achieve an efficiency ratio of 41.21% for Q4 2024. Recognized for its community leadership and strong market presence, Five Star Bank has received numerous awards, including the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup and high rankings in industry performance.

More about Five Star

Five Star Bancorp is a holding company operating through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, which focuses on community banking. The company is actively expanding in the San Francisco market and is known for its strong financial performance, customer-focused initiatives, and industry recognition.

YTD Price Performance: 3.01%

Average Trading Volume: 43,842

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $636.6M

For a thorough assessment of FSBC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.