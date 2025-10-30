Five Point Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Five Point Holdings ( (FPH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Five Point Holdings presented to its investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, integrating residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities.

In its third quarter of 2025, Five Point Holdings reported a consolidated net income of $55.7 million and consolidated revenues of $13.5 million, reflecting strong performance and strategic financial maneuvers.

Key highlights from the quarter include the sale of 326 homesites at the Great Park for $257.7 million, builder sales of 187 homes at Great Park, and 50 homes at Valencia. The company also completed a significant acquisition of a 75% interest in Hearthstone Residential Holdings, LLC, enhancing its land banking venture. Additionally, Five Point issued $450 million in new senior notes and increased its revolving credit facility to $217.5 million.

The company’s financial health is underscored by a debt to total capitalization ratio of 16.5% and liquidity of $476.1 million. The recent upgrades in credit ratings by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch further reflect the company’s strengthened capital structure.

Looking ahead, Five Point Holdings remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by moderating interest rates and ongoing supply-demand imbalances in the housing market, with expectations for full-year 2025 net income to align with 2024 results.

