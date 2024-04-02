Fission Uranium Advances PLS Project Development

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) has released an update.

Fission Uranium Corp. is set to begin geotechnical drilling at its PLS uranium project in Saskatchewan, aiming to support the Detailed Engineering phase for its waste and tailings management facilities and ventilation shafts. With drilling starting in early April, the company is on track to move from Front End Engineering Design to Detailed Engineering in early Q3 2024. Fission’s PLS project is progressing smoothly, with the Environmental Impact Statement recently submitted and development timelines on target.

