Fiske plc Announces Director Share Transactions

Fiske plc ( (GB:FKE) ) just unveiled an update.

Fiske plc announced a director dealing involving its executive director and Chairman, Tony Robert Pattison, who purchased 15,000 ordinary shares, and non-executive director, Alexander Fiske-Harrison, who sold the same amount. This transaction reflects a minor shift in the ownership structure, with Pattison increasing his stake to 4.61% and Fiske-Harrison reducing his to 0.22%, potentially signaling confidence from the Chairman in the company’s future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FKE) stock is a Buy with a £81.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fiske plc stock, see the GB:FKE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FKE is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects a strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the high RSI suggests caution. The stock’s low P/E ratio and healthy dividend yield provide a solid investment case, but potential overbought conditions warrant careful monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 11,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.68M

