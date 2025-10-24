Fiske Plc Announces Director Share Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fiske plc ( (GB:FKE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fiske Plc has announced a director dealing involving its non-executive director, Alexander Fiske-Harrison, who sold 15,000 ordinary shares at a price of 65 pence each, representing 0.13% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital. Following this transaction, Mr. Fiske-Harrison holds 25,500 shares, equating to 0.22% of the company’s share capital, while Mr. Pattison and his wife now hold 545,617 shares, representing 4.61% of the share capital. This transaction highlights the ongoing changes in the shareholding structure of Fiske Plc, which may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.

Spark’s Take on GB:FKE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FKE is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 74 reflects a strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, the high RSI suggests caution. The stock’s low P/E ratio and healthy dividend yield provide a solid investment case, but potential overbought conditions warrant careful monitoring.

More about Fiske plc

Average Trading Volume: 11,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £7.68M

