Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc.

Fisher Asset Management LLC, managed by Ken Fisher, recently executed a significant transaction involving Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 480,538 shares.

Recent Updates on Broadcom Inc. stock

Recent developments for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) highlight significant product launches and mixed market reactions. The company introduced the Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters and the Brocade G710 24-port 64G switch, emphasizing advancements in data encryption and Fibre Channel technology. Despite these innovations, Morgan Stanley lowered Broadcom’s price target from $265 to $246, concerned about AI developments like DeepSeek. In contrast, Barclays raised its price target to $260, optimistic about Broadcom’s prospects in AI and semiconductor technology. There was notable bullish options activity with increased call trading and implied volatility, indicating market optimism ahead of Broadcom’s earnings expected on March 6th. The company’s year-to-date price performance is reported at 1.32%, with a current market cap of approximately $1101.7 billion.

More about Broadcom Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 1.65%

Average Trading Volume: 32,993,032

Current Market Cap: $1105.3B