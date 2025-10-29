Fiserv Transfers Stock Listing to Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fiserv ( (FI) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Fiserv announced its decision to transfer the listing of its common stock and several senior notes from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, effective November 11, 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and potentially offer better trading conditions. Additionally, Fiserv appointed Dhivya Suryadevara and Takis Georgakopoulos as Co-Presidents, effective December 1, 2025, and Paul M. Todd as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 31, 2025. These leadership changes are aimed at strengthening the company’s executive team and driving future growth. Furthermore, the company announced the retirement of two board members and the appointment of three new directors, effective January 1, 2026, to bolster its governance structure.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, FI is a Outperform.

Fiserv’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, tempered by bearish technical indicators and valuation concerns. The company’s robust cash flow and shareholder returns are significant strengths, while the revised guidance and macroeconomic challenges pose risks.

Fiserv, Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, providing payment and financial services technology solutions. The company focuses on enabling financial institutions, merchants, and consumers to move and manage money securely and efficiently.

