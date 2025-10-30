Fiserv, Inc. Reports Modest Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Fiserv, Inc. ( (FI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fiserv, Inc. presented to its investors.

Fiserv, Inc. is a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, recognized for its innovative platforms like Clover, and serving clients across the financial sector with a focus on account processing, digital banking, and e-commerce solutions.

In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, Fiserv, Inc. announced a modest increase in GAAP revenue by 1% to $5.26 billion, with a notable 49% rise in GAAP earnings per share compared to the previous year. The company also launched the ‘One Fiserv’ action plan to enhance client focus and announced updates to its leadership team.

Key financial highlights include a 5% growth in the Merchant Solutions segment, despite a 3% decline in the Financial Solutions segment. Adjusted earnings per share saw an 11% decrease in the quarter, though it increased by 6% year-to-date. Fiserv also reported a free cash flow of $2.88 billion for the first nine months of 2025 and completed several strategic acquisitions to bolster its market position.

Looking forward, Fiserv expects organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 4% for the full year 2025, with adjusted earnings per share projected between $8.50 and $8.60. The company aims to leverage its size and innovative capabilities to drive sustainable growth and meet stakeholder expectations.

