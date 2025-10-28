Fischer Medical Ventures Appoints New Independent Director to Boost Subsidiary Oversight

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd ( (IN:FISCHER) ).

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Chan Sing En as an Independent Director for its unlisted material subsidiaries, Time Medical International Ventures (India) Private Limited and FlynnCare Health Innovations Private Limited. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and operational oversight, leveraging Mr. Chan’s extensive experience in investment and corporate finance to drive growth and value creation.

More about Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd

Fischer Medical Ventures Limited operates in the medical industry, focusing on healthcare innovations and investments. The company is involved in managing wholly owned subsidiaries that contribute to its market presence and strategic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 52,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 67.51B INR

