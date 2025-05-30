FiscalNote Holds Annual Stockholder Meeting, Elects Directors

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from FiscalNote Holdings ( (NOTE) ).

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders on May 28, 2025, where stockholders voted on two proposals. The stockholders elected three Class III directors for a three-year term and ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the 2025 fiscal year.

Spark’s Take on NOTE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOTE is a Neutral.

FiscalNote Holdings faces significant financial challenges, reflected in declining revenues and consistent losses. Technical indicators point to bearish momentum, further impacting the stock’s outlook. While the earnings call presents a cautiously optimistic view with improvements in profitability and debt management, the overall stock score remains low due to persistent financial and market challenges.

More about FiscalNote Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,585,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $96.2M

