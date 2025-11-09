FiscalNote Holdings Inc. Reports Mixed Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. Reports Mixed Earnings Call

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. Reports Mixed Earnings Call

Fiscalnote Holdings Inc ((NOTE)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

During the recent earnings call, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. conveyed a mixed sentiment. While the company showcased positive momentum in corporate sales and product innovation, challenges such as revenue declines due to divestitures and federal sector volatility were also highlighted. Cost management efforts yielded positive results, yet increased general and administrative expenses and a decline in annual recurring revenue (ARR) were areas of concern.

Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds Guidance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. reported an adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, surpassing guidance. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter where adjusted EBITDA margins have been at or above 10%, demonstrating the company’s ability to maintain profitability despite external challenges.

Corporate Sales Momentum

The company experienced a significant improvement in win rates among enterprise clients, with an increase of 400 basis points compared to the second quarter. Corporate multiyear contracts now account for 50% of new logo ARR, a substantial rise from 20% in early 2024, indicating strong corporate sales momentum.

Product Innovation and Enhancements

In 2025, FiscalNote launched 35 major enhancements to its PolicyNote platform, including AI-powered features such as legislative drafting and Bill Comparison. These innovations are expected to drive further engagement and value for clients.

Cost Management and Operating Efficiency

The company achieved an 8% decrease in operating expenses on a pro forma basis, attributed to continued cost discipline and operating efficiency. This reduction highlights FiscalNote’s commitment to managing costs effectively.

Revenue Impact from Divestitures

FiscalNote’s revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $7 million lower than the previous year, primarily due to divestitures of several business units in 2024 and 2025. This strategic decision has impacted short-term revenue but may align with long-term objectives.

Federal Sector Volatility

Ongoing volatility in the federal sector, including disruptions from an extended government shutdown, negatively impacted FiscalNote’s revenue. This sector’s unpredictability remains a challenge for the company.

Decline in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

The company reported an ARR of $84.8 million, down from $92.2 million in 2024 on a pro forma basis, reflecting a decline of $7.4 million. This decrease underscores the need for strategies to stabilize and grow recurring revenue streams.

Increased G&A Expenses

General and administrative expenses rose by $3.3 million, or 31%, due to noncash charges and cash costs related to refinancing activities and other nonrecurring costs. This increase highlights areas where cost management can be improved.

Forward-Looking Guidance

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. provided forward-looking guidance that aligns with previous expectations. The company projects full-year revenue to be between $95 million and $96 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be around $10 million. The improvement in win rates among enterprise clients and the shift towards corporate multiyear contracts are anticipated to enhance revenue visibility and retention by 2026.

In summary, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment with both positive developments and challenges. The company demonstrated strong corporate sales momentum and product innovation, yet faced revenue declines and increased expenses. Looking ahead, FiscalNote’s guidance suggests a stable outlook with potential for growth, particularly in corporate segments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement