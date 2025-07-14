FirstWave Cloud Technology Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ).

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited has announced the appointment of Roger Buckeridge as a new director, effective from July 14, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that Buckeridge currently holds no securities or interests in the company, suggesting a fresh perspective without existing financial ties, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on cloud-based solutions. The company is known for providing cybersecurity and network management services, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking robust digital protection and efficient network operations.

