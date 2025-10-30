FirstWave Cloud Technology Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

FirstWave Cloud Technology ( (AU:FCT) ) just unveiled an update.

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 28, 2025. The meeting will provide shareholders with updates on the company’s operations and strategic direction. This virtual format aligns with modern practices and ensures broader accessibility for stakeholders, reflecting FirstWave’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance shareholder engagement.

More about FirstWave Cloud Technology

FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited is a global software company based in Australia, specializing in AI-driven compliance management, network monitoring, automation, and cybersecurity software. The company serves over 150,000 organizations in 178 countries, with clients including major enterprises and service providers such as Microsoft, Telstra, and NASA.

Average Trading Volume: 3,200,378

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.83M

For an in-depth examination of FCT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue