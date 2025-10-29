Firstsource Solutions Expands into Canada with New Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Firstsource Solutions Limited ( (IN:FSL) ) just unveiled an update.

Firstsource Solutions Limited has announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Firstsource Solutions Canada Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Firstsource Group USA Inc. This strategic move aims to expand the company’s business operations into the Canadian market, enhancing its international presence in the IT and BPO services sector. The new subsidiary is a step-down entity and is part of the company’s related party structure, with the incorporation involving a 100% subscription to the share capital.

More about Firstsource Solutions Limited

Firstsource Solutions Limited operates in the Information Technology and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services industry. The company focuses on delivering a range of services including customer management, data processing, and other IT-enabled services, with a market focus on expanding its operations internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 67,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 239.3B INR

