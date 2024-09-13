FirstGroup Executive’s Confidence in Stock Purchase

Firstgroup (GB:FGP) has released an update.

FirstGroup plc’s Executive Director and CFO, Ryan Mangold, has purchased 94 ordinary shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £1.5894 each, amounting to a total investment of £149.40. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on 10 September 2024. This is in line with the Market Abuse Regulation, confirming the company’s commitment to transparency in its financial dealings.

